OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Trading Down 5%

Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) were down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 4,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

