OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.
OLO Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.17. OLO has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
