OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.17. OLO has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OLO by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,050 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in OLO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

