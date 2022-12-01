OmniaVerse Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $432,418.05 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00504654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.65 or 0.30695422 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000455 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

