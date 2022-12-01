Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Onion Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 912,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.87% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OG opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Onion Global has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.