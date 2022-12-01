Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 243.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 7,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,208. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

