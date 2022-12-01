Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 243.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 7,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,208. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
