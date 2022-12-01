OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $17,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of OppFi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About OppFi

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.