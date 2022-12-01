Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,275 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 4.3% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $86,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.1% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,958,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $476,904,000 after purchasing an additional 591,632 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.42. 110,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

