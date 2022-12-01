Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stake Boosted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Orange accounts for 3.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $23,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the second quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth $130,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

Orange stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 5,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

