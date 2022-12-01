Orchid Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $57.24 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0828313 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,742,509.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

