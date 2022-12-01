O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 25,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,391,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 431,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,529,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $864.54 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.