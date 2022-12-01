Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,552 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for about 4.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $32,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.69. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.