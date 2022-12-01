Osmosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $278.13 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005816 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $278.13 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

