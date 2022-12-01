Osmosis Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.63 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Osmosis has a market cap of $278.37 million and $7.63 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005826 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

