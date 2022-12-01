PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Head-To-Head Survey

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 2.26 $606.96 million $4.19 6.20 First Bancorp $96.46 million 3.60 $36.27 million $3.57 8.81

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PacWest Bancorp and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 32.92% 14.07% 1.26% First Bancorp 37.91% 16.98% 1.51%

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2022, it operated through 69 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, it offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, the company provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as payment processing services. It operates through 18 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

