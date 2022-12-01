PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $10.00. 81,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,849,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

