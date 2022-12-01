Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

