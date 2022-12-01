Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.
PDCO stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
