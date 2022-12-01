Paul Andrew Dever Sells 57,427 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$384,646.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at C$2,593,278.06.

Crew Energy Price Performance

TSE CR traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,027. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.68.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.03.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.