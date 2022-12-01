PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 94 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

