PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 558,971 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HP opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.80 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

