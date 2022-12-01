PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 760.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 748.92 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

