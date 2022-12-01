PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

