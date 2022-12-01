PAX Financial Group LLC Has $606,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 368.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.