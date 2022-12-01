PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $121,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $270.39 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

