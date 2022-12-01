PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.03.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.