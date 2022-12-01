PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on December 23rd

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

PC Connection has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Performance

CNXN stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,438,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $613,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $1,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 33.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.