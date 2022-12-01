Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.51. Pearson shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 6,413 shares.

PSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.92) to GBX 1,060 ($12.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.66) to GBX 998 ($11.94) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.05) to GBX 910 ($10.89) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $989.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

