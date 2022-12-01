Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.51. Pearson shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 6,413 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.92) to GBX 1,060 ($12.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.66) to GBX 998 ($11.94) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.05) to GBX 910 ($10.89) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $989.71.
Pearson Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.
Institutional Trading of Pearson
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.