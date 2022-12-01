Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 167,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 77,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.09).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.03 million and a P/E ratio of 725.00.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

