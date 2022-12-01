Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $948.47

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.47 ($11.35) and traded as high as GBX 976 ($11.68). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 939 ($11.23), with a volume of 733,834 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 880 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 975 ($11.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.17).

Pennon Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 859 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 948.37.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 683.20%.

In other news, insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($108.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,838.09).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

