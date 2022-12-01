Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 852 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.29 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

