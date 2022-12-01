Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,649,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,563,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 167,161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

