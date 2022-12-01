Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $300,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

