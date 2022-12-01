Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 55,778 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,778 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBR opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
