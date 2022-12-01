Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 7,602 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,138,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,614,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

