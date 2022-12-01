Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,874 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $151.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

