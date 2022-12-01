Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Sells $178,380.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $61.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $2,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,231 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 216,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Read More
