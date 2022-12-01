PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,478. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

