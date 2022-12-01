Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.25

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $813.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

