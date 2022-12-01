Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Stock Price Up 499,900%

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 499,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Pharnext Stock Down 100.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.14.
Pharnext Company Profile
Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
