Philcoin (PHL) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Philcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $359,287.37 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

