Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 163,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,621,771 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

