PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 66,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 229,830 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

