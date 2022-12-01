PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 66,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.26.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
