PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Up 3.1%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 94,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 101,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

