PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Up 3.1%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 94,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 101,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
