PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Up 1%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.53 and last traded at $94.43. Approximately 233,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 102,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

