Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 122 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

