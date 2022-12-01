PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in November

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,600 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 36.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 117,874 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 589.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,122 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PJT traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $79.14. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $80.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

