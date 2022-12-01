PLATINCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $890,063.16 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $890,063.16 and $69,613.25 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.98 or 0.06369923 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.36 or 0.30557109 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 724,062,521 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 724,039,741.39062 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.15284297 USD and is up 12.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $57,406.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

