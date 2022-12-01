Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19.

Popular Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after buying an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after buying an additional 262,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

