PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 2,399,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,616.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

PostNL stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on PostNL from €4.20 ($4.33) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. ING Group lowered PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

