Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.71. Precigen shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 705,934 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $378.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.
