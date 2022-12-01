Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.71. Precigen shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 705,934 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $378.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Precigen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Precigen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 587,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,761,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 76,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 64,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.